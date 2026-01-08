Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fayette County sees 110 animal cruelty charges filed in 2025 as officers respond to 2,000 calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says they filed 110 animal cruelty and neglect charges in 2025, including seven felony torture cases under Kentucky's most severe animal protection statute.

The agency responded to more than 2,000 animal welfare concerns throughout Fayette County last year, prioritizing education but taking enforcement action when necessary to protect animals from harm.

"These cases are heartbreaking, but the strength of our community makes a life-saving difference," the agency said in a statement.

The seven felony torture charges represent the most serious animal cruelty cases handled by the department, filed under Kentucky's felony statute for the most severe forms of animal abuse.

Animal Control Officers work alongside kennel staff, veterinary teams, rescue partners, foster families, and adoptive families to provide second chances for animals removed from dangerous situations.

The agency credited community members for serving as "eyes and ears" for animal welfare, with tips and calls from residents helping officers intervene, investigate, and save lives.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control emphasized that education remains its primary approach to addressing animal welfare issues, with enforcement reserved for situations where animals face immediate harm or ongoing neglect.

