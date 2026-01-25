Fayette County Sheriff activates Winter Care Program for community assistance amid winter weather

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has activated its Winter Care Program to provide enhanced safety and services to the community during winter weather conditions.

Sheriff Kathy H. Witt's office announced the activation Saturday, making several critical services available to residents in need of assistance.

The program offers transportation to and from employment specifically for healthcare industry workers and professionals who provide direct healthcare services. It also provides transportation to critical medical appointments and assists with picking up essential prescription medications.

The Winter Care Program includes welfare checks for the community's most vulnerable citizens and distributes winter coats and blankets to those in need. Transportation to shelters is also available through the program.

Residents who need assistance with any of these services can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 859-252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.

