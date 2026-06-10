Fayette County sheriff's lieutenant named 2026 Kentucky DARE Officer of the Year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lieutenant Antoine Palmer of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff was named the 2026 Kentucky DARE Officer of the Year. The award was presented on Tuesday, at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office detailed that Palmer was nominated anonymously and selected by the Kentucky D.A.R.E. Association.

Palmer has served as the DARE officer at Crawford Middle School for three years, where he teaches around 100 eighth grade students in the program, the office reported. In being presented the award, he was recognized for the impact he has made on the students in his classes.

"Lieutenant Palmer consistently shows up for his students on their level. His enthusiasm to model leadership to the students at his school has led to a visible improvement in their decision-making skills. He is a role model for all DARE Officers," Caleb Brill, president of the Kentucky D.A.R.E. Association, said.

"I am honored to be named the DARE Officer of the Year in Kentucky. This is a great program where we get to work up close with our students. Our focus is to build strong leaders who will leave their individual mark in their communities, and strengthen Lexington for the future," Palmer said.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, or DARE, was founded in 1983 in Los Angeles. In 2009, the curriculum changed to "Keepin' it REAL," which stands for Refuse, Explain, Avoid, and Leave.

The program gives students the tools to resist bullying and peer pressure, and is designed to help students strengthen their decision-making skills, officials added.