Fayette County Sheriff's Office activates winter care program to help residents during icy conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Road conditions have improved throughout Monday, but surfaces remain slick, and ice continues to pose a threat for the next couple of days. That's why the Fayette County Sheriff's Office activated its winter care program, understanding these conditions may make it difficult for people to travel safely.

"When we activate this winter care, we meet a lot of wonderful people we would have never met, just by transporting," said Lieutenant Colonel Rodrick Robinson.

On Monday, he met one more person. Ima Griffin requested a ride to the emergency room after experiencing wheezing.

"It's wonderful. I'm just appreciative that they do it," Griffin said. "We need help, but we don't know nobody that can do it."

The program began during the county's first major ice storm and has continued during winter weather challenges.

"This started back when we first had our first ice storm, and it's been something that we've done every year that Fayette County needs," Robinson said.

Robinson, who has been with the department since 2003, says the program focuses on building deeper connections with the community.

"People will definitely remember you on how they treat them. We try to do our best. Prime example, she's someone's mother, and I want the same care for my mom," Robinson said.

The service extends beyond transportation. Robinson told Griffin they would return to shovel her driveway and porch.

"We're gonna come over and shovel her driveway too. We're gonna bring a couple of deputies over there and shovel your porch and your driveway," Robinson said.

"You don't know how much that would mean to me," Griffin responded.

The winter care program also delivers critical medications, winter coats, and provides rides for healthcare workers traveling to and from work.

Residents can request services by calling 859-252-1771 and asking for winter care.

