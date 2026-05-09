Fayette County students at The Learning Center help local families start summer gardens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools students from The Learning Center helped hundreds of Lexington families kick off their summer gardens on Saturday, partnering with the University of Kentucky's Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service to distribute free plants and seeds.

Families picked up free tomato and pepper plants, along with seeds to take home.

Students enrolled in The Learning Center's gardening class took an active role in teaching the community, leading mini-lessons on topics including composting and aquaponics.

"We are always excited to be back at the learning center. It's very inspiring to see students take on gardening lessons of their own to teach their community. They've prepared for months on this," said Reena Martin, an agent with the Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service.

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service is also seeking volunteers. The extension office will train a group of 15 news master gardeners this fall.

"We are training a new round of master gardeners this fall, and we only do it every two years. So if being a master gardener is something that you're interested, reach out to the officer. We are over off Red Mile on Harry Skyes Way. We'll get you an application, and I look forward to training new master gardeners this fall," Martin said.