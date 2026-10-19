Fayette County voters have until Tuesday night to request absentee ballots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Registered voters in Fayette County who plan to vote absentee in the November election have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to request a ballot, according to the Fayette County Clerk's Office.

Clerk Susan Lamb reminded voters Monday that absentee voting remains available for eligible residents who may be unable to cast a ballot in person.

Voters can request an absentee ballot through the state's election website, GoVote.Ky.Gov, if they meet one of Kentucky's eligibility requirements.

Eligible voters include military and overseas voters, students temporarily living outside their county of residence, eligible voters temporarily living outside Kentucky, individuals who will be absent during Election Day and all in-person voting periods, participants in the state's address confidentiality program for crime victims and those unable to vote in person because of age, illness or disability.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Fayette County Clerk's Office by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters may return ballots by mail or place them in the ballot drop box located outside the clerk's office at 162 E. Main St. in Lexington.

The reminder comes as election officials encourage voters to make a plan before Election Day and be aware of key deadlines.

More information about voting in Fayette County, including sample ballots and election deadlines, is available at FayetteKyClerk.gov.

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