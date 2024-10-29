Fayette County voters to vote on new tax for public parks in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County voters will find an additional question at the end of their ballot this November. The question asks for permission to create a new tax for public parks.

The tax would create $8 million annually in dedicated funding for 400+ capital improvement projects in Lexington's 100+ parks, according toVote Yes For Parks, a group formed to back the tax.

"The parks funding ballot referendum is really critical for Lexington," said David Lowe, who led the ballot initiative. "The easiest way to think about it is ballot referendum equals dedicated funding for parks."

"This will enable investment in all corners of our city," added Lowe. "Every park in our city will have the opportunity for funding."

"[The tax] would deliver 8 million annually for parks improvements, really in every corner of the city," Lowe continued. "That can be really powerful. Investment can make neighborhoods safer, bring new jobs to town, and, of course, improve the quality of life for residents here in Lexington."

How much would it cost?

The proposed tax is 2.25 cents for every $100 of assessed real property. According to Vote Yes for Parks, that’s about $52.88 per year for the average homeowner in Fayette County.

What would it be used for?

The tax would not be used to fund the city's entire parks departments. It would be used for capital improvement projects, like new courts, trails, facilities, and more.

Lexington's Parks Master Plan outlined more than 400 projects that need funding in parks all across the county. According to Vote Yes For Parks, $123 million is needed to execute all the projects.

"Once [the tax is] in place, we can start to tackle those 400 projects that have really been sitting and waiting for about six years," said Lowe. "So that's really exciting."

Don't parks already receive funding?

According to city budget documents, the operating budget for the parks department is around $27 million. That money comes from the city's general fund and would continue to do so even if the new tax passes.

The city has also used more than $24.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for parks improvements. But the federal money has now run out.

Borrowing money would cost the city because of interest, according to Lowe. He also believes that fundraising $8 million per year would be unlikely.

Do people use the parks?

Yes. According to the Parks Master Plan, 90% of Lexington residents use public parks. The plan also shows that more than 57% of Fayette County residents visit or use parks at least once a month.

Will the new tax pass?

Voters will decide that. However, data points towards its likely passage. According to the Trust for Public Land, public referendums to fund parks have an 83% success rate.

Asia Smith, a mother of three who frequents Lexington's parks, told LEX 18 News that she believes the tax is worth it.

"Parks are a big part of our life," she said. "As a parent, I can't live without them. They keep me sane and I think it's important for children to be out in nature."

She believes the estimated cost of $52.88 is fair, given how much use people get from parks.

"I mean, that's a trip to McDonalds. We can do it," she said. "We can do it."

However, not everyone supports the tax. While there is no organized group to oppose the tax, there has been some opposition voiced online in neighborhood groups.

One person wrote: "Why do homeowners have to foot the bill for all this stuff? I'm going to vote no. I hope other homeowners follow suit."

Another person wrote: "I'm on the fence. I own a home. Property taxes have gone up a lot, and I'm afraid once this tax is on the books nothing will stop them from raising it more. I also wonder why the current budget can't be managed better to provide for parks."

They go on to say, "on the other hand, I do use the parks (pickleball!) and I believe investing in our parks, schools, and infrastructure is essential. I don't mind paying for things that will better the common good (even if non-homeowners don't pay for it, I think we all benefit from improving their lives). It may be a last minute decision for me."

When is the last time Fayette County voters weighed in on a tax?

2004. Voters approved a new tax to support Lextran, the city’s public bus service.