Fayette Education Foundation secures matching funds to restart Imagination Library program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette Education Foundation has secured anonymous matching funds to help restart the Imagination Library program in Lexington, offering a six-month window where all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

According to a press release, monthly book deliveries will resume in March, and registration for Fayette County families is now open again. The program provides free, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth to age 5, helping build early literacy skills and foster a love of reading at home.

"This matching gift gives our community a critical opportunity to keep this beloved program going," Executive Director of the Fayette Education Foundation Carrie Boling said. "Every dollar donated during this period has twice the impact, and reaching the full match will allow books to start flowing again to children who depend on them."

The program currently serves thousands of children across Fayette County, according to the release. The matching funds are available for the next six months, and community members are encouraged to contribute, spread the word, and help families re-enroll.

Donations made during the matching period will be doubled. Families can register eligible children now, with book deliveries resuming in March.

For more information, to donate, or to register a child, visit www.fayettefoundation.org.