LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Fayette Mall is hosting a Job Fair Friday, August 13.

There are over 100 positions available. Stores with job opportunities include Bath & Body Works, Forever 21, and others.

Job opportunities range from full-time to part-time, seasonal, and management.

The Job Fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

