FBI, Lexington police seek public's help locating armed and dangerous fugitive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The FBI and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive accused of participating in fentanyl trafficking in Lexington.

According to the FBI, Tavis Lamar Chenault, 25, is wanted on a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

The FBI said Chenault is wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of drug transactions investigated by the FBI and Lexington Police Department's Special Investigations Unit between Aug. 4 and Aug. 14, 2026.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Aug. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky in Frankfort following the charge, according to authorities.

Investigators said Chenault has ties to the Lexington area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Chenault's arrest and conviction.

According to the FBI wanted poster, Chenault was born in Lexington and may also use the aliases "T" and "Lil T." He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he has tattoos on both arms extending from his hands to his shoulders.

Anyone with information about Chenault's whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead contact the FBI's Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000, submit a tip online through tips.fbi.gov, or call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.