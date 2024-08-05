FBI Louisville seeking information in alleged healthcare fraud investigation

(LEX 18) — The FBI's Louisville Division is seeking information in an alleged healthcare fraud investigation of Addiction Recovery Care.

FBI Louisville states, "ARC is a substance treatment provider headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, with residential and outpatient facilities across the state."

According to the FBI's Louisville Division, "no criminal charges have been brought up against ARC at this time."

Officials ask that anyone believed to have been victimized by ARC or those with information regarding the investigation fill out a form here.