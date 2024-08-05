Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

FBI Louisville seeking information in alleged healthcare fraud investigation

FBI.jpg
AP Photo
FBI.jpg
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — The FBI's Louisville Division is seeking information in an alleged healthcare fraud investigation of Addiction Recovery Care.

FBI Louisville states, "ARC is a substance treatment provider headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, with residential and outpatient facilities across the state."

According to the FBI's Louisville Division, "no criminal charges have been brought up against ARC at this time."

Officials ask that anyone believed to have been victimized by ARC or those with information regarding the investigation fill out a form here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18