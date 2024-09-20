FBI says computer forensics lab has helped solve thousands of cases in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A computer forensics laboratory in Louisville has provided a helping hand on thousands of cases across Kentucky.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle spoke with the FBI about the work being done there.

"Phones are now in everybody's hand. Pretty much every investigation has a phone in it and therefore our lab sees an uptick in phones. Our lab probably sees 400 phones a year for processing," said Andrew Burden, the director of the Kentucky computer forensic lab.

Phones, computers, cars, and anything with a digital footprint can be traced back.

When connected to a crime scene, it can be evidence for a regional computer forensics laboratory examiner to observe.

"They are able to basically provide a story line of what happened on a particular device. They are able to take artifacts on that digital computer or cellphone, and they are able to tell a story on who was behind the keyboard and help paint a picture of who was behind it in court," Burden said.

The Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (RCFL) program in Kentucky is one of 17 across the country. With eight examiners, it works alongside several Kentucky agencies to help bring people to justice.

The program sees a majority of child pornography, homicide and drug cases. Some examiners even travel across seas to help train other agencies on how to examine photos, audio and even texts properly to find what they're looking for.

"There's no better feeling than to see justice brought in a case, or the victim- helping a victim out is an extremely rewarding career," Burden concluded.

