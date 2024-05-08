Watch Now
FCPS announces bus delays for Wednesday afternoon

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 08, 2024
Fayette County Public Schools have announced that some buses will operate on a delayed schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The following routes will be delayed:

  • Bus #960 with service to Rise STEM Academy and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
  • Bus #117 with service to George Washington Carver STEM Academy
  • Bus #963 with service to Deep Springs Elementary, Bryan Station High, and Leestown Middle 
  • Bus #971 with service to Booker T. Washington Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, Carter G. Woodson Academy, and Crawford Middle
  • Bus #2314 with service to Coventry Oak Elementary 
  • Bus #1807 with service to Yates Elementary, Northern Elementary, and Bryan Station Middle

Students will remain at their school until additional drivers are available at 4:45 p.m. Families can arrange alternative transportation home for their children if they wish to do so.

