FCPS announces bus delays for Wednesday afternoon

Fayette County Public Schools have announced that some buses will operate on a delayed schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The following routes will be delayed:

Bus #960 with service to Rise STEM Academy and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy



Bus #117 with service to George Washington Carver STEM Academy



Bus #963 with service to Deep Springs Elementary, Bryan Station High, and Leestown Middle



Bus #971 with service to Booker T. Washington Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, Carter G. Woodson Academy, and Crawford Middle



Bus #2314 with service to Coventry Oak Elementary



Bus #1807 with service to Yates Elementary, Northern Elementary, and Bryan Station Middle



Students will remain at their school until additional drivers are available at 4:45 p.m. Families can arrange alternative transportation home for their children if they wish to do so.