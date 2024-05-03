FCPS announces school bus delays for Friday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools have announced that two bus routes will operate on a delayed schedule Friday afternoon.

The following bus routes will be affected:



Bus #611 with service to Squires Elementary and Edythe J. Hayes Middle School

Bus #1812 with service to Yates Elementary, Frederick Douglass High School, and Carter G. Woodson Academy

Students will remain at their schools until 4:45 p.m. until other routes have been completed and drivers are made available. Families also have the option of finding alternative ways home for their children, FCPS says.

The school system says this is not an ideal situation and is due to absences within the transportation team.