FCPS approves contract for acting superintendent as Liggins' status with the district remains unclear

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County School Board moved to approve a contract for Acting Superintendent Dr. Bill Bradford Monday night and will now effectively pay him an additional $75,000 on top of his $200,000 yearly salary as assistant superintendent.

According to his contract, Bradford will receive an additional compensation of $312.49 per work day, a rate "calculated from the Board's existing salary and administrative additive schedules."

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins also continues to receive a paycheck while he remains on administrative leave. His future status with the district continues to remain in the air.

Bradford's contract stipulates that he will continue to remain in the role "pending resolution of a review regarding (Liggins') employment being conducted by an independent law firm authorized by the Board on June 10, 2026."

The board also moved to suspend a mandatory superintendent evaluation that was due at the end of July.