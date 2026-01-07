FCPS asking community's help naming new elementary school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is asking for the community's help naming the newest elementary school in Lexington.

According to FCPS officials, the school is under construction on Greendale Road.

FCPS officials say that name suggestions must meet one of the following criteria:



Prominent local, state, or national figure of good character;

A prominent person who has contributed to the history and/or progress of the Lexington area;

Geographic area.

According to FCPS officials, the survey is anonymous and can be submitted several times.

Click here to find the survey, which closes at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.