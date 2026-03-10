FCPS Board announces June 3 as last day of the 2025-26 academic year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools Board Chair Tyler Murphy announced on social media Monday evening that June 3 would be the last day of classes for students in the district.

"The district has canceled classes and used 10 snow days this winter," Murphy said. "Since we have a four-day cushion in our calendar, we must make up only six days to meet the state's minimum requirement of 170 days of teaching and learning."

March 20, April 13, May 29, and June 1, 2, and 3 will serve as make-up days for the district.

Dates for high school graduation, will be announced later.

