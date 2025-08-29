FCPS board discuss potential solutions to budget shortfall at special meeting

A virtual special board meeting with Fayette County Public Schools leaders was held on Thursday to

discuss the projected budget deficit for the 2025-2026 school year.

The meeting was called after learning several weeks ago that the district’s “carry forward balance" was likely going to be thousands of dollars less than thought.

New figures released during the meeting showed that the balance is $26.3 million, instead of the initially indicated $42 million.

Superintendent Dr. Demtrus Liggins told board members plans moving forward do not include raising the occupational license tax, but officials are considering additional ways to reduce expenses.

Some recommendations include: freezing all hirings except for classroom and bus drivers; restricting overnight learning at the district level; restricting food for district-sponsored activities and meetings; cutting the superintendent’s executive coach; and cutting non-traditional instruction days. These cuts, if taken, would not require board approval.

Other ideas that would require board approval include selling real estate and raising school meal prices.

No decisions were made on Thursday. School officials are planning to present a working draft budget at the September 8 meeting, and finalize it on September 22.

After the meeting, Commerce Lexington released a statement commending the board for no longer considering the occupational license tax and bringing forward other solutions.