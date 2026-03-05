FCPS Board takes no action during meeting following findings of independent audit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Public Schools board met on Wednesday night but took no action following the release of an independent investigation report that found Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins failed to adequately oversee the district's finances.

The investigation was conducted by attorney Leigh Latherow of VanTwerp Attorneys. Findings released in February focused on the district's $16 million budget shortfall for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. The report also found Liggins failed to keep board members properly informed about budget concerns.

At the end of the meeting, Board Chair Tyler Murphy acknowledged the community's interest in finding out the truth.

"The board will continue its assessment of next steps and we'll address those with Dr. Liggins in relation to the findings of Miss Latherow's report. And we are committed to making FCPS a community where all students can succeed," Murphy said.

Liggins has said several times that he did not investigate the situation thoroughly when he first learned about the shortfall. In September, he testified before the Kentucky General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Education, where lawmakers scrutinized unnecessary spending.

State Sen. Lindsey Tichenor questioned Liggins about his travel expenses during that testimony.

"For your reimbursements alone for travel, $60,000, that's unbelievable," Tichenor said.

Liggins responded directly to the scrutiny.

"I want this to be very clear that in my role as superintendent, I understand that the buck stops with me and I accept that," Liggins said.

The district is also being audited by the state. In a statement released after tonight's closed session, the district said that meeting the goal of student success means not only monitoring what happens in the classroom, but also how they manage their resources.