FCPS Bus cancellations continue amid driver shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fourteen Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Monday:
AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown
AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
AM Bus 1811 Douglass/CGW Crawford
AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford
AM Bus 308 Millcreek MLK
AM Bus 770 Harrison Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA MLKAM Bus 16 Russell Cave Northern Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford
AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford
AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS
AM Bus 768 Coventry Oak Winburn
Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.