FCPS Bus cancellations continue amid driver shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fourteen Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Monday:

AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 1811 Douglass/CGW Crawford

AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/CGW Crawford

AM Bus 308 Millcreek MLK

AM Bus 770 Harrison Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 225 Maxwell SCAPA MLKAM Bus 16 Russell Cave Northern Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford

AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High LTMS

AM Bus 768 Coventry Oak Winburn

Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.