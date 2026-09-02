FCPS cancels some outdoor after-school activities due to heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Fayette County Public Schools has canceled some outdoor after-school activities Wednesday and Thursday because of forecast high temperatures.

District officials announced all after-school and evening activities were canceled Wednesday.

For Thursday, all outdoor activities for elementary and middle school students have been canceled. Outdoor activities for high school students will be allowed after 6 p.m., according to the district.

FCPS said the decision was made because of the anticipated heat and its potential impact on students and staff participating in outdoor events and activities.

No additional schedule changes were immediately announced. Families are encouraged to check with their schools and activity sponsors for updates regarding specific events.