FCPS changes April 13 from staff work day to student make-up day due to winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will use April 13 as a weather make-up day for students after multiple winter cancellations forced calendar changes.

The district announced the revision during a recent school board planning meeting Monday, with Pupil Personnel Director Steve Hill confirming that the Monday following Spring Break will now be a regular school day instead of the originally planned staff work day.

"The district's 2025-26 instructional calendar will be revised to use April 13 as a weather make-up day since Fayette County Public Schools has logged so many school cancellations this winter," Fayette County Public Schools reported.

March 20 had already been confirmed as a make-up day earlier in the school year. Additional potential make-up dates remain available in late May and early June if needed.

The district updates its online and PDF calendars following official announcements of make-up day schedules.