FCPS committee meets to discuss potential consolidation of 2 specialized programs

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Schools' "Project Right Size, Bright Future" committee held its second meeting Thursday night, continuing discussions about the potential to consolidate two specialized programs to address long-term financial sustainability.

The committee, formed following suggestions from the district's special budget committee during this summer's budget crisis, is examining proposals to move the George Washington Carver STEM Academy for Boys and RISE STEM Academy for Girls into the same building.

The group also proposed relocating the Stables program, an alternative school for students interested in the equine industry, to a new location.

"All we're trying to do is get that feedback, capture the data, capture the information, ask the questions of the district, the follow-up questions, get all of this detailed information recorded," said Facilitator Raymond Daniels.

The district's initial internal analysis suggests the merger of the two programs into a new 900 student capacity designed for RISE Academy makes sense logistically. The new building, which remains under construction, is set to be complete next summer.

According to data from the Kentucky Department of Education, the school's total kindergarten through fifth-grade enrollment for the 2024-25 school year was 221 students. Despite that, the new school came plans to expand the program to eighth grade, and parents argue that the space is needed for their growing student body.

According to Daniels, the building would be split into two different wings, with separate entrances and drop-off lines.

"It's quite simply said there's a capacity issue," he said. "We don't have enough capacity to put in a new building and so you look for a program that can be in partnership that could speak to each other, and no better place to look at another STEM program."

However, parents from affected programs voiced strong opposition during Thursday's meeting.

RISE Academy parents argued the proposal doesn't consider the current building plans that are designed specifically for female students.

"The boys are not going to feel welcome," one parent said. "That is a female space, designed by females, and that's not fair to them either."

Parents with children in the Stables program also believe relocating would harm their students' educational experience.

"You're putting the kids at risk of not succeeding to their full potential. That's not fair to them," parent Candace said.

Committee members acknowledged the emotional impact on families while emphasizing their commitment to gathering comprehensive feedback.

"What you saw today is what the district wants to see," one committee member said. "You wanna see passionate parents who are advocating for their kids, and whether you agree with that advocacy or not, the passion of the parents comes through."

The committee will present its findings on December 8. The group focuses on long-term sustainability, meaning concrete decisions may take additional time to finalize.

