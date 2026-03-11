FCPS Deputy Superintendent Houston Barber announces retirement after 28 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 28 years in public education, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Houston Barber has announced his retirement, effective Sept. 1.

"Throughout his career, Dr. Barber has worked alongside educators, school leaders, and communities to strengthen public schools and support opportunities for students," the district said in a press release. "His leadership has been grounded in a commitment to building strong teams, investing in people, and keeping students at the center of decision-making."

The district went on to say that Barber would go on to serve in his role as they prepare for a transition in the coming months. As part of that transition. FCPS will also post the permanent chief financial officer position.

"Superintendent Liggins continues to review district staffing structures and operational practices to ensure Fayette County Public Schools remains financially strong and operating at the highest levels of performance," FCPS said.

