Interim superintendent outlines priorities for Fayette County Public Schools' future

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Bradford says the district has stabilized its finances and is now focused on long-term priorities ranging from school facilities to student achievement and rebuilding public trust.

In an interview with LEX 18, Bradford said the district recently reached a significant milestone by adopting a balanced budget for the current school year.

"As of Monday evening, our Board of Education has passed a balanced budget for the current fiscal year, which is the 2026-2027 school year," Bradford said.

Bradford said district leaders are already beginning work on the 2027-2028 budget while continuing to prioritize classroom resources and support for teachers.

"We've really tried in this academic school year to focus our budgeting assets, meaning our resources and our revenue, on expenses related to the student learning experience and the support for teachers and leaders to operate their schools," he said.

The interim superintendent said FCPS is also taking a broader look at how it plans for the future. His leadership plan includes several priority projects, including a facilities and maintenance master plan, budget efficiencies, and new academic initiatives.

Bradford said task forces made up of district leaders, teachers, school administrators and family representatives are helping guide that work.

One of those groups is focused on school infrastructure needs across the district.

"We have a task force right now creating a three-year plan as to what are our most urgent priority issues that need attention," he said.

Bradford emphasized the importance of including community stakeholders in district decision-making.

"Fayette County Public Schools is not my district. It is not the district office's district or even the Board of Education's district. Fayette County Public Schools is all of our district," Bradford said.

Beyond finances and facilities, Bradford identified persistent achievement gaps as one of the district's most significant challenges.

He said FCPS continues to work to improve outcomes for students receiving exceptional education services and students whose first language is not English.

"All students deserve the opportunity to learn, and all students can learn. They just don't all necessarily learn the same thing at the same time," Bradford said.

Bradford pointed to student mentorship and ambassador programs that help bridge language and cultural differences within schools. He said those efforts reflect the district's goal of helping every student feel a sense of belonging.

"We want all students to be culturally responsive. That means being able to appreciate one another's differences and being able to find the advantage in what makes us different from one another," he said.

As FCPS continues its search for a permanent superintendent, Bradford confirmed he would like to be considered for the position.

"I would love to have the opportunity to be considered by the Board of Education for the position of superintendent," he said.

Bradford said one of his biggest goals is restoring confidence in the school district and helping families feel proud of FCPS.

Asked what he hopes parents will be saying a year from now, Bradford had a simple answer.

"Pride," he said. "I hope that every family can feel prideful, not just about their schools, but about their district."

He said he hopes the district can continue building trust through financial stability, strong academic performance and positive experiences for students and families.

"Don't let a headline about the district distract you from what is really happening in your neighborhood school or in the special program that your child goes to," Bradford said. "Our schools are phenomenal."