FCPS introduces new bus route system, parents must verify information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County School leaders say they are fixing any future confusion with wrong addresses that lead to confusing bus routes.

"What we're striving to do is get the most accurate up-to-date information," said Daryn Morris, the Fayette County Public Schools transportation director.

It was an idea that started up in late winter. Morris noticed issues when it came to the correct addresses in the school system. Which also meant bus routes were inaccurate for some kids.

"They possibly moved or there's been some situations with the home they've changed, and we want to make sure that we have all the most relevant information that we can," said Morris.

Parents and students will need to now verify their information in their Infinite Campus account, so the school can create accurate bus routes. "We don't necessarily have a limit to how many stops we're going to put on a route, but we do what's best and reasonable, you know, in regards to the resources that we have."

Morris believes this exciting new system will allow for more precise bus stop locations and efficient safety for kids. It will also help keep all information up to date in the system.

On top of that, students moving from 5th to 6th grade mean a new school and different pick-up times. "The transportation plan is gonna change for that student and we want to make sure that we have the, the, the information needed to take care of the child," details Morris.

The process takes about 10 minutes. Inputting your name, number, address, and emergency contact.

"We're still gonna have issues that we're gonna have to overcome, and that's just part of it. Hopefully, we won't- hopefully, we minimize those issues, but my message to parents is, please go in and do this," stresses Morris.

Parents will have until August 3rd, but if they miss the deadline, just contact the school.

FCPS also provides an app that allows parents to get all of the transportation information and verify bus stops.

