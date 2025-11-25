FCPS school board faces opposition to proposed policy restricting members' media comments

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — A contentious Fayette County Public Schools board meeting Monday night stretched more than five hours.

Around 100 community members attended, many voicing opposition to a proposed policy that would prohibit board members from speaking to the media if they voted in the minority on a matter.

The proposed revisions to the board's governance manual read that "board members shall not use subsequent media inquiries as a forum to reiterate or revive their dissenting position."

The proposal sparked heated exchanges between board members and the public, with some attendees openly questioning officials.

"You have half of Fayette County here on a Monday night school board meeting, and that is because they do not trust you," one attendee said during public comments.

"Who submitted it? Who submitted all of these attempts at blocking someone's freedom of speech? Speak up, say why you put it on the list," another attendee said. "I don't understand how we have gotten here. I think this whole meeting has been a direct reflection of the toxic environment that has been perpetuated by Dr. Liggins and Mr. Murphy."

Board member Dr. Monica Mundy expressed concerns about the proposed restrictions during the meeting.

"Even this restriction popping up in this manual gives me pause," Mundy said. "Because as elected officials we should be able to share our viewpoints with anyone."

Mundy also questioned the legality of such restrictions, saying the proposal prompted her to ask whether the board attorney would be present to determine "if this is even legal to be able to happen."

A lawyer who spoke with LEX 18 before the meeting said the concept challenges democratic principles.

"Freedom of expression is permitted in the US and as you pointed out, it is not permitted in totalitarian organizations, totalitarian governments," lawyer Thomas Miller said. "Board members are elected by the public, so their allegiance, just like our other governmental officials, is to the people that elected them. Their allegiance is not to the group."

After extensive discussion, Board Chair Tyler Murphy indicated he would not support the proposal.

"I'm not interested in moving forward with this type of language," Murphy said.

Board members have until Wednesday, December 4 to provide their input on the policy. Changes will be voted on during the next board meeting on Monday, December 8.

Read the complete list of proposed policy changes here.

