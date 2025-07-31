FCPS selects Jacqueline Gordon Duvall as new athletics director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools have named Jacqueline “Jackie” Gordon Duvall as their new athletics director, replacing Rob Sayre, who retired.

In a release from the school district, Duvall's new position will begin on August 18. Duvall has previously worked at Kentucky State University as the associate athletics director and senior woman administrator, and at Frankfort Independent School as the director of Athletics, Equity and Extended Learning.

The release reads, "Her selection directly reflects the priorities expressed by community stakeholders in a recent input survey. Additionally, Duvall’s experience strongly aligns with a student-centered approach to decision-making, communication with internal and external stakeholders, understanding policies and procedures, and advocacy for all schools and sports."

The release lists three other notable accomplishments by Duvall:

· Graduate of the NCAA Division II’s Athletic Director Association mentoring program

· Inductee in the Kentucky Track & Cross Country Association’s 2020 Hall of Fame

· Experience as a girls' track & field coach and assistant girls' basketball coach