FCPS, SUN Behavioral Health partnership making strides in second year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inspired by her mother's work and the position of a social worker, Dr. Shericka Smith is mental health services coordinator for Fayette County Public Schools.

Teaming up with Sun Behavioral Health CEO Jason Staats, the two are in their second year playing instrumental roles leading a middle school program.

"They have been very instrumental in asking our district, hey, what do you need? What do your families need," Dr. Smith said.

It's a critical need as Dr. Smith describes. Often the barrier to mental health services for some families is transportation.



"This partnership with Sun has truly eliminated that barrier for transportation so when we have this program here on one of our campuses, we're able to tap into our bus routes that are already created," Dr. Smith added.

Solving unmet needs is Sun Behavioral Health's mission. Improving access to treatment is one big piece. A second is normalizing the treatment space with group outpatient therapy on a school campus, lessening the fear according to Sun Behavioral Health Kentucky's CEO.

"And they feel like they aren't going to this unknown environment. That they're going to a school that they're familiar with already and they can transition back to a normal school setting," Jason Staats said. Among schools in Fayette County, this is a list of staff pertaining to mental health services:

50 Family Resource and Youth Service Coordinators

140 School Counselors

85 District Mental Health Specialists

23 School Social Workers

41 School Psychologists

Meanwhile, FCPS' mental health services coordinator is encouraged by the progress through SUN's assistance.

"We've been able to partner and just kinda start this relationship, start this communication and this program was able to grow from that, and basically they asked what's the need? We told them and they were able to fill that gap for us," Dr. Smith noted.

"I hope our messaging can help a parent be more aware or maybe suggest or maybe be more open to treatment having seen the partnership more normalized with the school system," Staats said.

In addition to the partnership with FCPS, SUN is now six months into a partnership with Clark County Public Schools.

"This model, it does have some utility, it does have a way to work and it's unique. Our partnership with Clark County is in a different age group, so a whole new learning opportunity for what those kids need," Staats said.

SUN's partnership with Clark County Schools is Kindergarten through fifth grade.

