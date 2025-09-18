FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sits down for one-on-one interview

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sat down for a one-on-one interview with LEX 18's Larry Smith, discussing a range of topics including the district's budget and ongoing financial investigation.

Fayette County schools to present balanced budget without tax increase amid $16M deficit

Fayette County homeowners will not face a tax increase to address a $16 million budget shortfall that has plagued the school district heading into the new academic year.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said in an exclusive interview that the school board will be presented with a balanced budget at Monday night's meeting — a financial plan that eliminates the deficit without raising taxes on residents.

"The board will be presented with a balanced budget with no call for raising taxes," Liggins said.

The current school year started on time last month, but the district has been racing to submit a balanced budget by the Sept. 30 deadline. The Fayette County School Board has been grappling all summer with the $16 million budget deficit that dropped the district below the state policy of maintaining a contingency fund equal to 6% of the budget.

Dr. Liggins Says Board Won't Seek Tax Hike

Citizen committee helps craft solution

Liggins commended a special budget committee made up of citizens for their work and recommendations that went into finalizing the balanced budget. The committee suggested lowering the board's policy of keeping 6% of the budget in a contingency fund to 4% — still double the state minimum requirement.

It's been a challenging 2025 for Liggins, who earned a contract extension through a narrow vote by the school board and was named Kentucky's Superintendent of the Year. However, he has come under fire following the revelation of the budget shortfall.

Liginns Eager to See Budget Probe Results

Investigation expected to conclude soon

An ongoing investigation into the district's finances and how the deficit was created is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

"I believe that investigation will be done no later than next month," Liggins said.

When asked about preventing similar budget issues in the future, Liggins said he plans to be more proactive in his oversight.

"One thing I plan to do more of in the future to make sure this doesn't happen again is ask questions," Liggins said.

The school board will meet Monday night, where members are expected to vote on the final budget, which must be submitted to the state by month's end.

Liggins Answers Question on Expenses

