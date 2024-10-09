FCPS to expand magnet schools at three district elementary and middle schools with $15 million grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools will expand its magnet school offerings after receiving a highly competitive $15 million federal grant, the district announced Wednesday.

One of only 12 districts to receive the grant nationally, the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) will fund program themes at Breckinridge Elementary (Innovative Leadership and Civil Engagement Magnet), Crawford Middle School (Leadership Academy for Literacies and Civic Engagement), and Harrison Elementary (Visual, Performing and Digital Arts Magnet).

With the implementation of an an arts magnet at Harrison Elementary, an art-specific pathway between the school and the existing magnet at Lexington Traditional Magnet School will be established.

“This underscores our commitment to expanding arts programming,” said FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins . “We recognize that students flourish with a well-rounded education that promotes creativity, nurtures imagination, and creates a dynamic space to discover, develop, and apply their unique capabilities.”

Breckinridge Elementary and Crawford Middle School will also implement a pathway that spans from preschool through eight grade with the grant focused on civil engagement.

"Programming will be built with the help of strong partnerships with community and state organizations to make real-world connections for students," said the release.

The grant is the largest discretionary grant ever awarded to the district, the release said.

New enrollment for the schools will begin in fall 2025.

