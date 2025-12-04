FCPS to use NTI and regular snow days for 2025-26 school year, officials report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will use both non-traditional instruction days and regular snow days when weather forces school closures during the 2025-26 school year, district officials announced.

The decision comes after school board discussions earlier this year when officials said the district would not use non-traditional instruction, or NTI, due to concerns about instructional quality and financial costs.

"While NTI helps keep our students on track, it simply is not as effective as in-person learning in the classroom," officials with Fayette County Public Schools said.

The district also cited financial concerns, noting it loses about $150,000 per NTI day. When students are not physically in school for breakfast and lunch, the federal food service program does not reimburse the district for lost revenue, and the district must still pay staff labor costs, officials reported.

However, officials reconsidered the policy after discussions with Child Nutrition department leaders and conversations with the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council, which includes high school students from across the district.

The district determined that financial costs would be similar whether using up to four NTI days or waiving regular snow days, since Fayette County typically has four more instructional days than Kentucky law requires and the school board often waives up to four weather make-up days.

According to school officials, students also provided input that influenced the decision, particularly those taking dual credit, Advanced Placement and other rigorous classes. These students don't have opportunities to make up for lost time when college schedules or exam dates remain fixed, and missing school days can affect their preparation and performance.

"Students also shared that while NTI is not an ideal replacement for in-person classes, it is better than losing a full day of instruction," officials said.

Families will receive details about the new policy from their principals and teachers, and schools will update their NTI webpages accordingly. District guidelines are available at FCPS.net/weather.