LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has announced they will utilize an NTI day on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The school system says the decision was made due to the potential for heavy snow, extremely cold temperatures, and difficult road conditions in the Lexington/Fayette County area.

All after-school and evening activities are canceled as well.

This will be the sixth NTI day this year.