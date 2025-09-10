FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines with new access restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FDA has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines, but new guidelines have created confusion about who can access them and where to get them.

Under the new CDC guidelines, the vaccines are limited to people 65 and older, along with anyone 6 months and older who has at least one underlying health condition that increases their risk of infection. Those who don't meet these age or health requirements will need to consult with their physician and get a prescription.

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued its own separate guidelines.

"I think what's confusing is there are two sets of guidelines. CDC has issued a guideline and then the American Academy of Pediatrics has their own guideline, which they feel is more evidence-based," Dr. Beth Hawse said.

The AAP recommends children 6-23 months get vaccinated, as well as kids ages 2-18 years in certain risk groups. It also calls for children whose parent or guardian wants protection to have access to the vaccine.

Dr. Hawse noted that while the COVID vaccine for 2025-26 gets updated every year, not all doses have been shipped yet. Some FDA-approved vaccine for ages 12 and above is available at pharmacies and doctors' offices, but requires a conversation with a healthcare provider and a prescription to obtain at a pharmacy.

The new restrictions have created challenges for some parents trying to vaccinate their children. Adriana, a mother of two girls ages 8 months and 2 years, experienced difficulties when trying to schedule vaccinations.

"I started off calling their pediatrician and just saying hey, you know I am wanting to get on the schedule, and they said they were still trying to decide as a company if they were going to order the vaccines for this year," Adriana said.

Even after her pediatrician wrote her a prescription, she still had issues getting it filled at local health departments and pharmacies.

"And it's a matter of we are not going to have it in stock or we don't know if we are going to have it in stock, or we don't vaccinate kids that young," Adriana said.

Adriana hopes that by coming forward, she will encourage people to do their research and get the attention of state and local officials about vaccine access issues.