Federal aid approved for 20 Kentucky counties hit by deadly June flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Federal Public Assistance has been approved for at least 20 Kentucky counties affected by severe flooding that killed six people and caused widespread damage across the state in June, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The approval follows a request Beshear made to President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency after heavy rainfall and flooding struck parts of Kentucky between June 17 and June 30. State officials said some areas received more than 8 inches of rain in a short period, leading to significant damage and six fatalities.

The counties approved for FEMA Public Assistance are Bullitt, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jessamine, Madison, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Ohio, Owsley, Rockcastle, Spencer and Wayne.

Public Assistance funding helps state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, recover from major disasters by reimbursing eligible costs related to emergency response and infrastructure repair.

Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to support survivors through the Team Kentucky Emergency Relief Fund, which was established to assist those affected by severe weather and natural disasters. State officials said donations will help cover funeral expenses and other recovery needs for flood victims.

Those wishing to contribute can donate through the Team Kentucky Emergency Relief Fund.

