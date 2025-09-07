Federal fugitive arrested in Laurel County following prowler complaint

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County deputies arrested a man wanted on federal escape charges early Saturday morning, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The release says that deputies responded to a prowler complaint on Saturday at around 2:35 a.m. just off Tom Hollow Road. Upon arrival, they found 66-year-old Joseph Money from Corbin, who investigators say was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service as a fugitive from another state and was considered armed and dangerous.

Money was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from another state and is awaiting full extradition. He was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.