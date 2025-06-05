Federal funding cuts to AVOL Kentucky begin July 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last month, AVOL Kentucky told us there was concern about proposed budget cuts at the federal level. Those cuts are now reality after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

suspended federal funding for HIV prevention services.

"I think these cuts are foolish," Andrew Shayde said.

Due to the cuts, AVOL will lose $200,000 in funding.

"This will cost us in the long run. This will go from instead of preventing we're going to have to treat and so this is, this is a huge mistake," Shayde, Director of Development and Communications, said.

This is the first indefinite pause on HIV Prevention in 32 years.

"After 32 years to say this funding is gone, don't need it, it's not planned, there's no strategy behind it," Shayde added.

It's a suspension of funding on HIV testing, prevention and outreach services during Pride Month.

"It almost feels like this is on purpose, like this is strategic to hurt our community to announce this, this month, that all this funding is gone," Shayde noted.

The loss of these funds to prevent the spread of HIV not only means less testing, less prevention, and less connection to care in Central Kentucky, but it also impacts the hiring process at AVOL.

"We now have two open positions formerly full time staff folks that we should fill right now and we can't," Shayde said.

Now, AVOL Kentucky maintains modified services. Shayde is sending this message as AVOL adjusts.

"I do not see this funding cut as a partisan issue. I don't care what side of the aisle you're on, I believe everyone in Kentucky has a heart for each other," Shayde said.

Free HIV/STI testing is available at AVOL Monday–Thursday, 1–5 p.m., walk-in, no appointment necessary.

PrEP access continues through national providers such as qcareplus.com, where individuals can receive free PrEP medication, labs, and telehealth consultations.

To make a monetary gift to help sustain core services during this gap, AVOL is encouraging people to visit avolky.org/donate.

