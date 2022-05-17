Federal judge grants candidate's request against Fayette County clerk, sheriff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A federal judge has granted an order against the Fayette County clerk and sheriff filed by Kentucky State Senate candidate Andrew Cooperrider.

Andrew Cooperrider filed the complaint against the Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. and Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt, according to court documents. Cooperrider is challenging State Senator Donald Douglas for the Republican nomination in District 22.

According to Cooperrider's complaint, he says they were blocking his campaign from electioneering at polling locations despite them more than the required 100 feet or more away from each location.

A U.S. District Court judge granted the request, saying