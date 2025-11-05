Federal shutdown cancels Veterans Day ceremony at Camp Nelson Cemetery

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Nov. 11 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery has been canceled due to the federal government shutdown.

The Central Kentucky Veterans Committee announced the cancellation of the 11 a.m. ceremony that was planned for Tuesday at the federal facility in Jessamine County.

"Camp Nelson National Cemetery is a federal facility administered by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Because the federal government has been closed pending passage of an appropriations measure, the cemetery is unable to host public events at this time," the committee said in a statement.

The committee said it remains committed to honoring veterans and will work with the cemetery to schedule future ceremonies once government operations resume.

The Central Kentucky Veterans Committee organizes annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The group is made up of volunteers from various backgrounds who work to honor fallen and living veterans and their families through ceremonial recognition of military service.

