FedEx truck crashes into Lexington home; woman critically injured in stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Police are investigating a stabbing after a commercial vehicle crashed into a residence Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Valhalla Drive around 9:56 a.m. for reports of a commercial vehicle striking a home and a disorder occurring.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds and a commercial vehicle that had crashed into a residence. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid before the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington Fire Department said the crash caused significant structural damage to the residence.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing or the vehicle crash. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities said there does not appear to be an active threat to the public.

Valhalla Drive remains blocked as police continue their investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, or using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

