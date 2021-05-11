Watch
Feds to send more than $2.1B to Kentucky state government

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says state government in Kentucky will receive more than $2.1 billion from the latest round of federal coronavirus aid.

Beshear says it's a smaller-than-expected amount due to the state’s improving economic performance.

The U.S. Treasury announced state allocations based primarily on each state’s share of the nation's unemployed.

Kentucky performed better than expected. As a result, Beshear says Kentucky’s allotment will be $2.18 billion, down from an initial estimate of $2.44 billion. The lower amount doesn't affect an agreement between lawmakers and Beshear over how to use nearly $1.3 billion of the aid.

