FEMA approves $10.6 million for Kentucky disaster recovery projects across the state

(LEX NEWS) — FEMA approved more than $10.6 million to fund 38 recovery projects in Kentucky communities affected by a series of disasters, including severe storms, flooding, tornadoes and COVID-19.
A news release from the Federal Emergency Management detailed that the funding covers a range of recovery efforts, from road and bridge repairs to debris removal and emergency protective measures.
FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than a 75% federal cost share through its Public Assistance program, which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work, the release read.
Notable projects receiving funding include:
- $1.7 million to the Baptist Healthcare System for emergency protective measures related to COVID-19.
- $1.4 million to the Laurel County fiscal court for repairs to multiple damaged roads due to May 2025 severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.
- $1.3 million to the Kentucky Department of Transportation for debris removal, emergency protective measures and road damages following February 2025 severe storms and flooding.
- $721,000 to Paintsville Utilities to restore and repair water and sewage line damage and pump station damage due to storms and flooding in March 2021.
- $503,000 to London Corbin Airport for building and equipment repair following May 2025 severe storms and tornadoes.
- $239,000 to the University of Kentucky for debris removal following December 2021 severe storms and flooding.
- $228,000 to Pike County for road and bridge repair following February 2025 and April 2025 severe storms and flooding.