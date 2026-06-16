FEMA approves $10.6 million for Kentucky disaster recovery projects across the state

(LEX NEWS) — FEMA approved more than $10.6 million to fund 38 recovery projects in Kentucky communities affected by a series of disasters, including severe storms, flooding, tornadoes and COVID-19.

A news release from the Federal Emergency Management detailed that the funding covers a range of recovery efforts, from road and bridge repairs to debris removal and emergency protective measures.

FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than a 75% federal cost share through its Public Assistance program, which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work, the release read.

Notable projects receiving funding include: