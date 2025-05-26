FEMA assisting tornado survivors at Disaster Recovery Center in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — FEMA is assisting tornado survivors in southeast Kentucky at the Center for Rural Development providing a one-stop shop to get information and advice from state, federal and community organizations.

"Give us a chance to tell you what you may or may not be eligible for," Daniel Bernardy, FEMA public information officer, said.

This is one of the biggest observations.

"What I've seen a lot of is really great neighborliness. There's a lot of this, a lot of times we'll see people say you know I don't have it as bad as the person across the street from me," Bernardy said.

From Magnolia Avenue, to Bourbon Road and beyond, recovery efforts continue.

FEMA is encouraging tornado survivors to reach out to the disaster recovery center in-person, if possible.

"Under one roof you can talk to us. FEMA, we can triage your unique situation we can hear your story and on top of that you have that human element," Bernardy said.

Rental assistance, personal property and serious needs are just of the few of the types of assistance offered by FEMA.

"That is really a departure point to many other kinds of assistance that a person may or may not be eligible for, depending on their unique situations because there are no cookie cutter ways to recovery," Bernardy said.

If you visit the disaster recovery center, bring identification, be able to provide your Social Security number, along with direct deposit information and proof of residency. If insured, bring your insurance paperwork as well after filing a claim.

"If you have a little bit of damage, and don't think you have it as bad as the person across the street from you, come in and let us help you figure it out," Bernardy noted.

The disaster recovery center in Somerset is open 9 a.m-7p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m.-7p.m. Sunday.