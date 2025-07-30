FEMA denies Individual Assistance for 2 counties and Public Assistance for another, Gov. Andy Beshear responds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has rejected Individual Assistance for Christian and Todd counties hit by tornadoes in May, as well as Public Assistance for Leslie County, prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to announce plans for an appeal.

In addition, the agency also denied the governor's requests for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Program for both the April flooding and the May tornadoes, a release from the Governor's office stated.

In its denial letter to the governor, FEMA said that the impact to individuals and households in Christian and Todd counties "is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant their designation under the Individual Assistance program." The letter added, “In addition, it has been determined that the impact to the infrastructure in Leslie County is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant their designation under the Public Assistance program.”

Beshear said, "While we appreciate the Individual Assistance and Public Assistance we were granted for most of the affected areas, we are disappointed in the decision." He continued saying, "We are actively comparing the damage assessments, and we plan to appeal."