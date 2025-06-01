FEMA ready to assist Russell Co. residents after tornado

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — FEMA representatives have set up operations at the Russell County Courthouse to help residents recover from the tornado that struck the area on May 16.

In the impacted areas of Russell County, debris from rooftops remains scattered on the ground, screws have been pulled out of structures, and trees that once seemed immovable now lean precariously.

The EF-3 tornado, which generated winds up to 140 mph and traveled eight miles in just 10 minutes before crossing into Pulaski County.

Daniel Bernardy, FEMA public information officer, emphasized the importance of bringing proper documentation when applying for assistance.

"It's best to bring your ID, social security number, and proof of residency, along with direct deposit information, so we can get you assistance right away," Bernardy said.

For residents who encounter issues during the registration process, FEMA offers additional support. If you received a denial letter, FEMA says they can help with that.

"Read that letter inside and out. Because it could be the case that we are missing a piece of document or a piece of information is enter incorrectly. A lot of times we can turn that denial and turn it into approval," Bernardy said.

Natural disasters like this tornado are precisely why FEMA exists - to provide crucial support to affected communities during their recovery process.

If you have been impacted you can get assistance by going to any disaster center, call 800-621-3362, visit Home | disasterassistance.gov, or download the FEMA App.

