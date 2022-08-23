Film crew sets up in downtown Versailles coffee shop to film new romantic comedy

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX18) — A film crew is set up in Amsden Coffee Club in Versailles to shoot a romantic comedy. "Prescription for Love".

The movie's lead actor Aaron Mees, who plays a doctor from the small town, says he hopes the movie gives this community pride.

"This place is so beautiful, people are so kind -- you'll see it in this movie for sure," said Mees.

The script is about a big city doctor that comes to town to celebrate her father's election for mayor when she stops to get a coffee. The film's writer and producer, David Stever, visited Versailles from Maryland. He says, once he got there, he knew it was the perfect location for the movie.

"We had the idea. I had the idea for the screenplay to be set in a small town. Then when we got here, we just realized how perfect it was for it. We just adapted the screenplay for the town and we're actually calling it Versailles in the movie," says Stever.

Production crews have come here to Versailles from across the country. They got here on August 15 and will be here through August 31. Leaders say that the community has been so warm and welcoming, and it's been a great place to work.

Stever says, "The people here have just been amazing and welcoming us to town so again George, my partner, and he and his wife were really instrumental in a lot of the infrastructure set up for us to film here."

Woodford County's Judge Executive, James Kay, was on set today to make sure the crew had what they needed. He says residents are happy to share their homes.

Judge Kay says, "It [Versailles] is picturesque, and it is wonderful, and it's lovely here, and we want the world to see that."

People from around the county had the chance to represent their community -- making appearances in the movie, as stand-ins and extras. This is not the first movie shot in this area, and county leaders don't want it to be the last.

"We want more movies shot here in Woodford County. We want to be a place where people come to shoot small-town movies," says Judge Kay.

Production leaders say they are happy to see the interest in the film and say everyone has been so welcoming.

Stever says, "People have just been volunteering to help. Just like the coffee shop and the general store they closed for us today and for tomorrow, for two days. So, I mean that's two days that they're not open for business. So, we are just so appreciative of how this town has embraced us."

Stever says that while it's not clear yet where the movie will premiere -- he does expect it to come out this spring.