Final 6 cities announced as potential hosts for Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Months after the Sundance Film Festival announced it was exploring the possibility of moving from its longtime home in Park City, a shortlist of other potential host cities has been shared, which includes Louisville.

These are the final six cities that could be the home to the Sundance Film festival:



Boulder, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Louisville, Kentucky

Atlanta, Georgia

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Park City, Utah

The director of the festival, Eugene Hernandez, spoke to FOX 13 News ahead of the announcement, calling it "exciting."

"Utah has been such an important part of the history of this festival," he said. "As we look to the next generation of what Sundance can be for the industry and for the artists, we really think about, what’s the right footprint and the right the right experience for the festival."

Sundance Institute leadership is assessing each city by its infrastructure, ethos, equity values and event capabilities.

“It’s really exciting for us to go through this process, to hear pitches and ideas and suggestions and thoughts from communities all around the country," Eugene explained. "Including our friends here in Salt Lake and Park City."

Each finalist city was required to show how it would welcome and foster the diverse Sundance community and culture of independent creativity.

“My job is to keep an open mind as we go through this process and really think about what’s going to be the right combination for the festival for the future," Hernandez reflected.

Sundance has been held in Utah for over 40 years and will continue in the Beehive State through at least 2026, FOX 13 News previously reported.

A final decision on the future of the festival is expected to be made at the end of this year or in early 2025.