Final chance to register for UK leadership conference featuring Emmy winner Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizers announced that Nov. 17 is the last day to purchase tickets for the upcoming UK Wildcat Forum Annual Conference that will provide attendees networking opportunities with UK and community leaders.

The theme for the event is Leading with Intention: Finding Purpose in What You Do and Who You Are and will take place on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $25, however, attendees can save $10 by donating to the holiday gift drive for Greenhouse17, a domestic violence shelter, organizers reported.

Organizers added that the event will feature Emmy Award-winning hip hop artist Devine Carama and leadership expert Davonna Saier as speakers.

Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets here.