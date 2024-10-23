Finn Fest kicks off Saturday, raising money for congenital heart disease research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sixth edition of Finn Fest, only two days away, raises awareness about congenital heart disease, and a central Kentucky family is at the forefront.

Finn Collier's spirit lives on through this fundraiser after Finn passed in 2019 from congenital heart defects.

"He would want us to keep going. He wouldn't want us to sit around being sad or not contributing in some way," Finn's Mom, Tricia Collier, said.

Finn's parents, Tricia and John, are major contributors in the fight against congenital heart disease. As a tribute to their son, Finn Fest is one of their big initiatives.

"I think it's just something he would want us to do and it keeps us busy, and it helps us to just always keep him in the forefront," Tricia noted.

Finn himself, despite being born with congenital heart defects, was so involved; as Tricia puts it, he lived a full life.

"He advocated for heart research through the American Heart Association. We made trips to Washington D.C. to meet with Congress. He did a lot of things in his short life," Tricia said.

Reflecting on Finn's life, Tricia said you would've never known he was sick despite five open heart surgeries. Finn loved Keeneland, horses, and music.

"He sang everyday so I think if we were going to have a way to raise money for this, this is how he'd want it done," Tricia added.

Proceeds from Finn Fest have doubled every year from the previous year for congenital heart defect research and Central Kentucky Make-A-Wish. Last year alone, Finn Fest raised $30,000.

"I think just being in so many different areas of different types of groups has just helped us spread the word," Tricia said.

The event includes the Finn Collier Service Award and live music. With Manchester Music Hall up next, in the spotlight taking center stage at Finn Fest, ultimately, this is the message for those in attendance.

"I hope that they do their own research into what it's all about and get more interested and continue to come back every year," Tricia said.

Every time, the goal is to honor Finn and continue working to find a cure for congenital heart disease.

Doors open for Finn Fest at 7 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall. Rob Unseld is the opener followed by Elvie Shane, the headliner.

You can buy tickets online through Manchester Music Hall and if you want to donate, click here.