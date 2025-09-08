Finn Fest returns for 7th year to honor boy who died from congenital heart defects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 7th annual Finn Fest is just weeks away, celebrating the life of Finn Collier, a 7-year-old who died in 2019 from cardiac arrest and stroke stemming from congenital heart defects.

"This probably would have come along whether he was with us or not because he loved to party," said Finn's parents.

The Colliers' late son was a ball of energy who loved to dance, sing and socialize.

"His love for music was enormous," said John Collier.

For the past six years, the family has been honoring their late son with Finn Fest.

"Finn was a huge advocate for the Heart Association. He loved to tell his own story. He loved to share what he'd been through and, you know, what life was like for him," said Finn's mom, Trish Collier. "To look at him, you would have never known he was sick. On the inside, his heart was very broken, but on the outside, he just looked like an average 7-year-old."

Raising awareness for congenital heart defects

Finn was born with multiple congenital heart defects, preventing his heart from developing properly. According to the CDC, it's the most common type of birth defect.

"It makes us feel good to know that, you know, that, that there is awareness that we're continuing that before Finn came around, there wasn't a lot of talk about congenital heart disease," said John. "I mean, it's such a huge, huge issue and nobody talked about it."

"So he would be disappointed if we didn't carry on what he started, which was advocating and, and being a lobbyist in Washington for medical research funding," said Trish Collier.

This year's fundraiser will take place on September 18 at the Burl Brew in Lexington.

"We try to incorporate all the things he liked in Finn Fest," said Trish Collier.

There will be live music, a silent auction with items including a UK autographed helmet, and the best part? All proceeds go to University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. That's where Finn had four of five open heart surgeries.

"So the awareness drives innovation, it drives research, it drives, OK, there's something here that we need to talk about," said John Collier.

More than $72,000 raised in Finn's honor

The family has raised more than $72,000 in Finn's honor.

"These kids did not ask for heart disease. They were born with something they didn't ask for, so you've got to go help," said John. "You've got to go raise awareness, you've got to go raise funds, you've got to go get people involved, engaged, and promote that awareness. I think that is his expectations."

"This year feels like so many more people know about it. I think any time you start something from scratch, it takes a minute to get off the ground and get it running," said Trish Collier.

"The kid loved to sing, he loved to dance. So it was our way of honoring Finn, keeping his memory alive," said John Collier.

The event is open to the public. For more information on Finn Fest click here.

